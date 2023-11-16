The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Therapeutic Turtles

These little creatures bring positive moral to not only the students in the Chemistry room, but especially to the caregiver, Elizabeth Kreifels.
Ava Schriber, Staff Reporter
November 16, 2023
Chad+sticks+his+head+up+in+a+playful+mood+bringing+smiles+and+laughter+to+the+many+student+gathered+around+to+watch+him.+%E2%80%9CYou+can+tell+them+apart+%5Bby+their+size%5D.+Chad+is+a+little+bit+bigger+than+the+other+one.+Chads+kind+of+a+meanie%2C+so+if+theyre+interacting+with+each+other%2C+typically+hes+the+one+thats+stepping+on+Franklin.
Sophia Allen
Chad sticks his head up in a playful mood bringing smiles and laughter to the many student gathered around to watch him. “You can tell them apart [by their size]. Chad is a little bit bigger than the other one. Chad’s kind of a meanie, so if they’re interacting with each other, typically he’s the one that’s stepping on Franklin.”

Walk into room 219 during any passing period and you would see multiple students gathered around the tank that is seated near the whiteboard. You would find heads peeking to catch a glimpse of the small creatures in the aquarium, their cute faces bring lots of smiles every hour.  

Our school houses two turtles, Chad and Franklin. Chemistry teacher Brittney Moore speaks about how the aquarium has benefited the classroom. 

“When class starts, you can see a horde of students around the turtles, the students interact with them the most by having the turtles follow their fingers on the glass,” Ms. Moore said. “The kids love the aquarium and they like to go say hi to them. I think it really improves morale and just kids get really excited about them doing anything.”

All of this is thanks to junior Elizabeth Kreifels, she is the face behind Chad and Franklin. The turtles were originally in the hands of a ‘23 graduate but they were passed down to Kreifels. They were originally stored in Mrs. Staback’s room and then found their way to Ms. Moore. Although the turtles are housed in Ms. Moore’s room, Kreifels does all of the work to keep them alive and well. Kreifels describes what a typical day is like keeping up with the aquarium and the turtles. 

 “I go in there almost every day during my T.A hour and I clean them and test their water to make sure all their levels are good. I usually have to fill up their water, half a bucket, every three days just because it gets low from the heat lamp on,” Kriefels said, “I also turn their heat lamp off every day before I leave school.”

 Along with the everyday tasks, there are the more difficult ones that are done less frequently. Kreifels explains how she takes apart the aquarium every other week to keep it clean for the turtles.  

“I take the turtles out of their cage, put them in a bucket and [have them] go hang out and play with each other [while I take] a siphon tool that takes all the water out of their tank. I dump all the dirty water out and then I refill it with new warm water [and then] I take all the rocks out of the bottom and soak those in soapy water and wash them and put them back in.”

All of this work seems like a lot, but Kreifels sees it as therapeutic and not a big deal. 

“It’s nice to be able to interact with them and take care of them because to me taking care of them is super easy and [it’s] something [that] distracts me from the rest of the busy school day.”

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1656
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Entertain
One of the lunch options at FHC is breakfast for lunch. This meal was sausage, egg, and cheese burritos served with tater tots on the side.
Food Fight!
Student wears Aiforce 1s shadow shoes in school.
Fresh Kicks or Bad Tricks
Pop star singer Taylor Swift gazes upon her sold-out stadium, holding her microphone close to her chest. Swift can always admire the crowd no matter the show, a cunning smile formed on her red lips. Photo courtesy of Aubrey Simpson.
Through The Eras
Nuclear Explosions and Bright Pink Dolls
Nuclear Explosions and Bright Pink Dolls
Library media specialist Cassandra Flores running and event from the Griot Museum. This activity allows students to learn in an engaging and interactive way.
Solace in the Commons
Chemistry teacher Mr. Scott Thorpe teaches his class about elements and their bonds with each other. Thorpe, who won teacher of the year in 2011, is known for his passionate and engaging teaching style. He plans to retire at the end of this year.
Retiring With a Legacy

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1656
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *