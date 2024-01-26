The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

FHC’s 2023 Staff of the Year

Why FHC’s Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year chose FHC
Abby Myers, Staff Reporter
January 26, 2024
Mrs.+LaMartina+receives+flowers+from+Ms.+Fay+along+with+her+Teacher+of+the+Year+award.+The+group+was+laughing+and+smiling+along+with+Mrs.+LaMartina.
Caroline Kraft
Mrs. LaMartina receives flowers from Ms. Fay along with her Teacher of the Year award. The group was laughing and smiling along with Mrs. LaMartina.

“It was the same feeling I got when I went skydiving. It was my first time experiencing something like this and so it was hard to even acclimate to what I was feeling because all of my emotions hit me at once [when I found out I won Teacher of the Year],” Mrs. LaMartina said.

— Mrs. Tonisha LaMartina

 Mrs. Tonishia LaMartina was announced as FHC’s Teacher of the Year on Wed, Jan. 24th. Mrs. LaMartina has worked here as a Librarian for 15 years, and is known for teaching and planning programs within the learning commons, leading professional development programs for teachers, and even teaching classes when needed. FHC’s Support Staff of the Year was Ms. Christi Wegener, the buildings informations specialist. Ms. Wegener has worked at FHC for 3 years and has a vital role in the course registration process. Ms. Wegener details on why she enjoys the collaborative atmosphere here at FHC.

“All the work here is a collaborative effort. There are so many things that not [just] one person touches and the people [here] work with one another, so it’s all a group effort” Ms. Wegener said.

Mrs. LaMartina further expands on her first thoughts and feelings when she won Teacher of the Year. 

“I was shocked [when I first found out I got the teacher of the year award]. There are a lot of great teachers here so it was really unexpected,” Mrs. LaMartina said. 

Mrs. LaMartina has made many connections with students over the years. One of these students, Sophomore Adeline Law, shares why she feels Mrs.LaMartina was deserving of this award. 

“[Mrs. LaMartina] does so much for the library [so she deserves the award]. She’s there after school every single day. Yesterday she even left to go get stuff for the author visit and then came back up to school [to make sure everything was perfect]! She doesn’t have to do that [but she does because she cares],” Law said.

Ms. Wegener smiles as she poses with the flowers she received for her Support Staff of the Year award. (Matthew Schott)

Mrs. LaMartina clearly goes above and beyond for FHC. She explains why she chooses to make FHC the home of her passion for teaching. 

“I did my student teaching here at FHC and my husband graduated from here. So when I was placed here I was super excited, but I absolutely bombed my first interview. I did terribly. So at first I didn’t get a job here. But I learned from that experience and was able to get a job at North. Then the next year I interviewed here and eventually got the job! I was so excited. I think we have amazing students here. I’ve taught summer school so I’ve been able to [interact with a lot of our students here] and I feel like our students are very compassionate and great leaders,” Mrs. LaMartina said. 

Mrs. LaMartina’s feelings about students here carry over into her interactions with them. 

“She is such a sweet person and she always listens to me when I speak. She’s had some hardships in her past so she’s very sympathetic. She’s always willing to be there to talk and be empathetic [towards me],” Law said. 

Mrs. LaMartina then describes how she feels honored to be a part of the community here at FHC. 

“Our administration team is super, super supportive. And you don’t always get that at every school. I think they do a really great job of building a positive climate and getting teachers to be involved and have fun. I have also been really fortunate to learn from a lot of great teachers who have helped shape me into who I am,” Mrs.LaMartina said. 

FHC’s Teacher of the Year then finally explains that the positive environment created by the people at FHC is what sets FHC apart from other schools. 

“I’m so lucky that I get to work with so many amazing people. I could teach anywhere but it’s the people that really make the difference,” Mrs. LaMartina said. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Discover
A student stands next to a sign that protests the board decision during the Board of Education meeting. The decision was highly controversial and caused many people to rally against the decision.
A Student's Perspective on the Reinstatement of Black Literature and Black History Classes
FHC student Avontae Norman holds a microphone with a gloomy look after speaking while watching the collective student body stand in support of the speaker and in protest against the Boards decision.
Students lead walkouts across District in protest
Stringing Together Connections
One of the prizes Mrs McCune got sits on the board.
Tis the Season at FHC
Senior Natalee Shipley places 5th in the Congressional Debate. The debate took place on Dec 8 and 9.
That's Debatable
A speaker at the Dec. 21 Board meeting, Harry Harris, voices his opinion on the Boards decision during the Patron Comments section. Photo courtesy of the FHSD YouTube Channel.
Board of Education rescinds curriculum standards for Black History and Literature classes

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *