The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Neck to Neck

Amelia Raziq and Mallory Davie
March 1, 2024

 

IMG_1460
Gallery21 Photos
Amelia Raziq
Junior Fisher Klein leaps with joy alongside teammates, including Aiden Lee after scoring the tying goal. Filled with ecstatic energy, Klein looked bewildered, surprised with how close the game ended up.

The Spartans faced off against Northwest High School with the first game of the playoffs commencing. The teams fought neck and neck the entire game at Wentzville Ice Arena on Feb 3, ending the game with a tie of 3-3 within the last seconds of the game. The Spartans led in points during the majority of the first period, but Northwest came up to match the score during the second period. After being matched in goals the two teams went back and forth with goals scored, until the last moment with the best comeback of the season. Junior, Fisher Klein scored the goal that ended the game in a tie, and reflects on how the goal felt.

“I was super hype that we came from behind to tie the game and give ourselves a good chance in the semi’s,” Klein said. “We were putting in great effort and it’s been a blast bonding with the team and spending the season with my friends.”

The boys finished out the season Feb 8 during the last playoff game against Liberty High School at Queeny Park with a devastating loss.
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Being guarded heavily by the player on Troy, guard Drew Wyss looks for a teammate to pass to. To get around the defenders arms, Wyss bounce-passed to an open member of the team.
Teamwork Against the Trojans
Sophomore Mily Moreno-Garcia paints a project in printmaking. She uses colored paints to complete her project.
Creative Spaces Make Creative Minds
Sophomore Samantha Painter sticks her arm out to guard the other team.
Taking Down the Knights
Holding her flower and gift bag, senior Finley Brunner walks through the tunnel of swim boards held up by her teammates. Brunner was captain for her last year on the team.
Saying Goodbye to the Seniors
On Jan. 29, sophomore Katie Wuertz freestyle strokes down the lane towards the finish. She is competing in the 400 freestyle relay at the FHSD Tri-Meet vs Howell and Howell North.
Pushing for a Personal Record
Senior Nate Rush prepares to dribble the ball around his Howell defender.
Vikings Sail by Spartans
More in Showcase
Freshman Jayla Robinson aims herself toward the basket and shoots. This game took place on February 6th and was against the Francis Howell Knights.
Back Boarding Records
Senior Camrin Watkins pins her opponent at a meet on December 13th against Howell.
Wrestling With Success
After they defeated Fort Zumwalt North in the district semifinals on Oct. 13, seniors Sydney Webb and Ashley Leible head toward their dugout to celebrate with the rest of their teammates. The team posted a 14-20 record this season and advanced to the district championship.
Taking Life's Throws
Junior Noah Gunnar positions his headphones on his ears. Music acts as a calming stress reliever.
Battling Beats
Junior Edward Wilson playing the role of Dungeon Master in the groups current D&D Campaign: Its A Small World. The club met after school on Feb 14, 2024 in Mr Barths classroom, room 141.
Roll for Initiative
Hallmarked Holiday
Hallmarked Holiday
More in Winter Sports
Freshman Jess Woelfel swimming freestyle during the 50yd event against the Holt Indians and Liberty Eagles. The Spartans took second place in the tri-meet on Jan. 18.
Swim Sisters Joining Forces
Junior Sam Mueller reaches for the ball after his teammate passes it to him during the Timberland varsity basketball game.
Losing Last Minute
During the match sophomore Chase Gray pushes his opponents head down as he has control. He is doing this in orders to win his match and score points for the Spartans.
Timberland Throw Down
Nathan Rush gets ready for his free throw, calming himself as opposing players get ready for him to shoot.
Cross-over into Next Season
Sophomore Bella Brown is lifted into the air by her teammates. This stunt took the cheerleaders a full week to learn, as it is a difficult stunt typically seen on elite co-ed teams due to the strength and balance required.
Bring It On!
Junior Riley Henderson prepares to shoot the ball. Henderson was completing a free throw as the other team had committed a foul.
A Lofty Lead

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *