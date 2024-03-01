Neck to Neck

Gallery • 21 Photos Amelia Raziq Junior Fisher Klein leaps with joy alongside teammates, including Aiden Lee after scoring the tying goal. Filled with ecstatic energy, Klein looked bewildered, surprised with how close the game ended up.

The Spartans faced off against Northwest High School with the first game of the playoffs commencing. The teams fought neck and neck the entire game at Wentzville Ice Arena on Feb 3, ending the game with a tie of 3-3 within the last seconds of the game. The Spartans led in points during the majority of the first period, but Northwest came up to match the score during the second period. After being matched in goals the two teams went back and forth with goals scored, until the last moment with the best comeback of the season. Junior, Fisher Klein scored the goal that ended the game in a tie, and reflects on how the goal felt.

“I was super hype that we came from behind to tie the game and give ourselves a good chance in the semi’s,” Klein said. “We were putting in great effort and it’s been a blast bonding with the team and spending the season with my friends.”

The boys finished out the season Feb 8 during the last playoff game against Liberty High School at Queeny Park with a devastating loss.