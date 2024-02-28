The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Giving It Their Best Shot

The Girls Basketball team grow together with each tournament they face.
Ava Schriber, Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
Freshman+Jayla+Robinson+shoots+the+ball+at+the+basket.
Amelia Raziq
Freshman Jayla Robinson shoots the ball at the basket.

The girls basketball team gets ready for a long bus ride down to Washington High School for yet another tournament. After the previous tournament at Nixa in Springfield, Missouri, on Jan 18th, the team lost 0-3, so they were feeling a little defeated preparing for Washington. The team went undefeated for the first 7 games in December. Currently we are sitting at 11-8 as of the last game on Feb 9th. Junior Riley Henderson gives details about Nixa.

“We played three State ranked teams,” Henderson said. “So we faced some tough opponents in some tough stretches.”

 It is normal to feel intimidated by the competition, but it’s important to see it as a growing opportunity. Freshman Jayla Robinson speaks about how the Nixa tournament made her feel. 

“The teams were more advanced and athletic than we thought they would be,” Robinson explained. “It’s just cool seeing different types of people and teams.” 

These tournaments allow for the players to grow their game by seeing a collection of athletes with skills they’ve never played against. Even if the tournament wasn’t an obvious win, it still allowed for our players to experience playing against great teams. Junior Morgan Davis described what she took from the tournaments.

“We learned how we need to work as a team to achieve the things that we want. We’ve never faced this type of competition before,” Davis said, “Everyone had to figure out what their role was on the team in order for us to compete with these teams.”.

Beyond the actual playing of basketball, the tournaments allow for a lot of team bonding as you spend a full weekend with your teammates. 

“It was a chance to spend time with our teammates that we don’t get [normally],” Henderson explained. “Definitely got closer to everybody, and even got to play better competition.” 

Getting to know your teammates on a personal level allows for the team to strengthen their game, a strong team bond creates that connection that is so important. In a game it’s nice to know you can put your trust in your teammates and know that they can help you during a difficult part of the game. 

“It was really fun sharing a hotel room with my teammates, and then [at] Washington, the bus rides there. It’s fun spending time with my teammates,” Davis said. 

The team also went bowling and spent time becoming closer with each other, so overall it was a great experience.

Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Winter Sports
Senior Camrin Watkins pins her opponent at a meet on December 13th against Howell.
Wrestling With Success
Sophomore Samantha Painter sticks her arm out to guard the other team.
Taking Down the Knights
Holding her flower and gift bag, senior Finley Brunner walks through the tunnel of swim boards held up by her teammates. Brunner was captain for her last year on the team.
Saying Goodbye to the Seniors
On Jan. 29, sophomore Katie Wuertz freestyle strokes down the lane towards the finish. She is competing in the 400 freestyle relay at the FHSD Tri-Meet vs Howell and Howell North.
Pushing for a Personal Record
Freshman Jess Woelfel swimming freestyle during the 50yd event against the Holt Indians and Liberty Eagles. The Spartans took second place in the tri-meet on Jan. 18.
Swim Sisters Joining Forces
Junior Sam Mueller reaches for the ball after his teammate passes it to him during the Timberland varsity basketball game.
Losing Last Minute

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *