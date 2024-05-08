Mrs.+Jessica+Rowe

Mrs. Rowe was only my teacher for one class my freshman year yet she still takes the time to wave to me in the hallways. I have never been the biggest biology fan but Mrs. Rowe managed to make me excited every time I went to her class. Whenever I was having a bad day Mrs. Rowe would do whatever she could to help me succeed. She would always ask how my sports were going and always congratulated me when I did well on a test. She made me feel like I was smart and she actually wanted me to succeed. Mrs. Rowe always pushed me to be my best without making me feel stupid. She motivated me to push myself without making me feel bad whenever I fell short. Mrs. Rowe is extremely understanding and kind and I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher to introduce me to FHC.

-Sophie Rosser