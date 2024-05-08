The online home of the Central Focus

    Mr. Nicholas Beckmann

    Byline photo of Hannah Halterman
    Hannah Halterman, Staff ReporterMay 8, 2024
    Caroline Kraft

    Mr. Beckmann,

    I think what I’ve learned best from your class this year is that you’re an amazing teacher (probably because you tell us so a couple times a week). Taking your Government class is an interesting mix of watching you practice for your future career as a stand-up comedian and learning how the American government functions. Your class is funny and engaging and something I can look forward to every day. That said, I think my absolute favorite thing about your class is how much your students trust you. We can have in-depth conversations about politics and examine an argument from both sides without getting cut off or told what to think. You encourage us to be open-minded and respectful toward people we may disagree with. I’ve definitely learned the stuff in the textbook this year, and that’s a sign of a good teacher. But the sign of a great one is that his students can walk into class knowing that in the next 52 minutes they are going to laugh, learn, and then leave better than when they came in. Don’t let it get to your head, but you are a great teacher. Thank you, Mr. Beckmann.

    -Hannah Halterman

     
