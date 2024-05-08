Mrs. Emily Harris

On schedule-pick day for my junior year I saw that I had Mrs. Harris for Honors Pre-Calculus. My brother and his girlfriend were practically jumping up and down with excitement because they loved her as a teacher, soon I shared the same feelings as I ended my high school career.

I remember nearing the end of Pre-Calculus, Mrs. Harris started to give her speech about how we should all take her AP Statistics class the following year. I knew that I absolutely was not going to take that class because of how word-heavy the class was but somehow she convinced me to take it and I haven’t regretted my decision.

Mrs. Harris is the best math teacher I’ve had. I really love how organized she is and her teaching style is really easy to follow. I also really appreciate the amount of times she’s let me stay after to finish a mastery quiz or come in during her plan period to get some extra help on a topic.

Not only is she a wonderful teacher, but she’s also a really fun person to talk to. I’ve enjoyed getting to know Mrs. Harris and what interests her as well as her opinions (such as the Stanley cup). She always finds a way to make my friends and I laugh during a seemingly “boring” lecture.

Mrs. Harris, thank you for all you do!

-Ava Schriber



