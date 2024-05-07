Dr.+Amy+Roznos

Mme Roznos, I wanted to let you know that you have really inspired me to continue learning french. Before your class, I was planning on quitting learning French but you really changed that for me. I love your teaching style and you always make class so fun and it makes French seem easier now. I know how difficult your job can be and I just wanted to tell you that I really appreciate the effort you put into making class more fun. Alors, merci d’avoir fait l’effort de nous apprendre et Je vous apprecie.

-Katherine Albertson