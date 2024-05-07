The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

    Dr. Amy Roznos

    Byline photo of Katherine Albertson
    Katherine Albertson, Staff PhotographerMay 7, 2024
    Dr.+Amy+Roznos
    Katherine Albertson

    Mme Roznos, I wanted to let you know that you have really inspired me to continue learning french. Before your class, I was planning on quitting learning French but you really changed that for me. I love your teaching style and you always make class so fun and it makes French seem easier now. I know how difficult your job can be and I just wanted to tell you that I really appreciate the effort you put into making class more fun. Alors, merci d’avoir fait l’effort de nous apprendre et Je vous apprecie.

    -Katherine Albertson
    Leave a Comment
    Donate to FHCtoday.com
    $1784
    $1500
    Contributed
    Our Goal

    Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

    More to Discover
    More in Uncategorized
    Mr. Nicholas Beckmann
    Mr. Nicholas Beckmann
    Mr. Paul Young
    Mr. Paul Young
    Mrs. Dena Dauve
    Mrs. Dena Dauve

    FHCtoday.com

    The online home of the Central Focus
    © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
    Donate to FHCtoday.com
    $1784
    $1500
    Contributed
    Our Goal

    Comments (0)

    All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *