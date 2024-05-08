Mr.+Paul+Young

Mr. Young, words cannot describe how much I appreciate having you as a teacher this year. Whenever I first joined Earth Science, I had one reason as to why I wanted to take that class, and it was astronomy. It’s always been one of my favorite interests, despite the math and the theories, and I’m not really good at either of those. I did not expect to see someone I knew there as well, which you most likely know who I’m talking about. At the start of the year, we weren’t *best* friends, but over this whole year, we’ve become much closer and now I even consider them being one of my best friends, and you helped out insanely with that. You never divided us by making a seating chart, you let us work together whenever we needed partners, you let us go to the back when we finished our work, and overall, you just let us bond (kinda like a bond in physical science). You also gave me motivation to actually try to do my work in class, because I tend to lose motivation easily and I end up not going back to the assignment. When I lost an important family member and lost motivation for everything, you never talked me down, you never got upset at me whenever I would delay an assignment, and you never tried to pressure me into continuing school. You instead reassured me and gave me as much time as I needed to cope with the loss. Not many teachers did that for me, and I am forever thankful that you did because this year was one of my toughest and I probably would’ve given up if I didn’t have your support. So, after that very lengthy note, thank you for everything you do and thank you for never losing patience with me.

-Moth Payne