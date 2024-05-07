Mr. Matthew Schott

Schott,

I have had you as a teacher for three-and-a-half years now. It is safe to say that you are by far the best teacher I have ever had. I think you know how much you and your classroom has impacted my four years in high school. I found so much joy and excitement with coming into room 139 every single day. So much that I now spend four or more hours in this very room. You’ve helped me come out of my shell and figure out what I love doing. As a shy and quiet person, I came into FHC knowing only four people since I attended private school, so I used to dread coming into school everyday. Now, I find myself excited to come see all my friends (most of whom are from your classroom). You have created an environment in the room that provides such a safe space for anyone who walks through the doors. It’s a place I know I can have fun but also be serious and get work done. I have changed so much as a person throughout these past four years and being in your classroom was a big part of that. I was able to unlock a passion for photography and design that I never expected to find. I can rely on you to cheer me up any day with our back and forth banter. You’re always there for your students and it’s something that I can thank you for on behalf of everyone. You are someone that I am not afraid to come to with issues or even things going on in my life. You actually care about the ideas that I have and the things I have to say which makes me feel quite valued. You push me to work hard and create things that I can be proud of. Not only are you an amazing advisor for our publications but you are an amazing person to look up to when it comes to journalism. You are successful in many things and sometimes even have good ideas (SOMETIMES!!!). I am so thankful that I decided to take that random class my freshman year. I know that in many years I’ll look back at high school and fondly remember all of the memories of being your student. Thank you so much for giving me a reason to look forward to coming to school, for teaching me all I know about journalism, for inspiring me, for pushing me, and for encouraging me so that I can be the best version of myself.

With appreciation,

Kendyl Lay