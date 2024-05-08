Mrs.+Julie+Gronek

Mrs. Gronek,

Beginning of junior year I had a large workload and I wasn’t exactly excited to be taking a Government class when I could be taking literally anything else, but I don’t think there’s been a single day where I dreaded coming to your class, not even on days we have quizzes that I hadn’t studied for. Which never even seemed to be a problem since you explained everything in such a way that I already understood most of the material. Although I may not be as passionate about politics as Thomas, in fact, I’d wager to say I’m the worst at keeping up to date with recent events, I still really enjoy coming to your class. So thank you for making Gov bearable to me, I literally wouldn’t be able to get through it without you. Definitely getting a 5 on that AP exam!!

-Birdie Brereton