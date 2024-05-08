Mrs.+Michelle+McCune

The first day of my junior year was when I met Mrs. McCune. I was taking her Digital Art I class, and immediately she stood out to me as compared to all my other new teachers. She greeted everyone she knew by name paired with a cheerful smile, and everyone she didn’t know, you can bet she would make the effort to. When I went home that day and told my mom about all of my new teachers, I told her I was pretty sure she would be my favorite teacher that year, and that would very soon become proven true.

Especially during the first half of my junior year, I struggled with my mental health quite a bit. Art was already an outlet that I used for my emotions before, but McCune’s Digital Art class provided me with not only time to draw and relax in the middle of my stressful day but also a supportive environment. McCune made the effort to get to know me on a personal level, and would check in with me every single day as she did with all of her students. It meant the world to me at the time that she was someone who made the time for me and took a genuine interest in what I was creating — not just as an assignment in her class, but as a piece of art I was putting pieces of myself into.

Of course I finished the actual assignments, but I spent a lot of time on my own personal art in her class as well – in fact, I spent a good chunk of the second semester of my junior year working on illustrating a book – and Mrs. McCune always took interest, both then and now, and continues to provide me with both praise and constructive criticism to help me make my art the best it could be. She always lets me know of any opportunities for me that arise as well, such as upcoming art shows, college scholarships, and contests, which she encourages me and others to participate in.

I knew going into my senior year that I wanted to be in her class again in some way, which I’ve been able to do in the form of being a teacher aide in her AP Art History class. Although I’m the TA, I’ve learned so much about art pieces and movements I’d otherwise never have known about. Even when I’m working on something completely different during that class, her excitement and joy in teaching her class always pulls me in and draws my interest.

Mrs. McCune, over anything else, is always providing a positive, cheerful environment, a smiling face, and a listening ear to anyone who needs it. Just being in her classroom always brightens my day, and any time I mention it to someone else who knows her or has had her as a teacher they always agree. Additionally, she continues to find opportunities for me and other art students to showcase our work and improve our skills.

Mrs. McCune, I cannot thank you enough for everything that you have done for me and all of your students. Your classes have been an outlet for me to express myself and take a break from the everyday stress of high school and personal life. And no matter how I am feeling on any given day, your positivity is contagious and I can’t help but feel happy when I’m speaking to you. Your kindness and support in my art and life have meant the world to me and has been so inspiring to me. As I move on to the next phase of my life, even if my career doesn’t end up being artistic, I will always continue to create and appreciate art – because you have supported me and inspired me to do so.

-Natalie Martin