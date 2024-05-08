The online home of the Central Focus

    Mrs. Hayley Leake

    Amelia Raziq, Staff PhotographerMay 8, 2024
    Freshman year was hard for me. I went through a lot. I dealt with injuries to unexpected deaths in the family and Mrs. Leake helped me a lot. She would give me extensions on assignments when I wasn’t there because I had to go to the hospital or a funeral. She would always check up on me and make sure I was doing okay and that I wasn’t too overwhelmed with everything going on. It was a lot for me to take in and on top of it I had school I still had to worry about my grades and make sure I kept them up so I could still wrestle, she helped me through a very hard time and just made it Easter to process everything going on and for that I will forever be grateful, I am a person that believes everything happens for a reason and I truly believe that there was a reason I got her as a teacher my freshman year.

    -Amelia Raziq
