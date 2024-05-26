Well Versed

Music has always been quite the popular art since its introduction to a large variety of audiences. With the addition of new singers and artists also came with them new genres of musical expression. Although out of several different types of music, rap still remains the most popular in the minds of several students, like sophomore Mason Lostutter.

“I like Turks and Caicos by Rod Wave,” Lostutter said. “Mostly several [rappers] that didn’t have a lot growing up and how they feel like they’ve made it and are willing to talk about it.”

For several students like Lostutter, rap is appealing due to the stories told by the artists who have stories to tell about their lives. Though for others like freshman Clayton Agee, the style of rap is more about how the sounds go together.

“Just the rhythm and how the words flow, it creates a tone, ” Agee said. “It makes me feel energized, and just [more] outgoing.”

Since rap has become a large part of musical culture, the impressive number of artists allows for several different outlets which can appeal to a diverse audience of different tastes in several cases, such as sophomore Molly Holway.

“I can’t think of a favorite off the top of my head, but I like rap because it’s just easy to listen to,” Holway said.

Due to the massive amounts of songs to listen to, one can find their taste in rap music easily. However, for sophomore Charles Granger, rap is as much about the story behind it than anything else.

“Cinderella Man by Eminem is my favorite,” Granger said. “It’s about this boxer who inspired everyone in the Great Depression and I just like it when they put words together to tell a story.”