Childhood Channels

The television illuminates the dark living room as junior Lia Anzalone sits down on the couch, wrapping herself around multiple warm and cozy blankets as the Monster High theme buzzed through the speakers, before then panning to the high action scenes of the hit movie ‘Boo York, Boo York’, movie centering the main cast supporting their friend to join a new dynasty for her family, while a lost singer tries to regain her confidence back in singing. However, there’s ongoing reasons as to why this is one of her favorite movies, along with the entire series.

“I love how Monster High is just so unique compared to kids movies like Barbie; a lot of the characters have non-generic, different outfits compared to other girl designs in children’s movies and shows.” Anzalone said, “it’s also extremely inclusive, [which you don’t see often in media made back then].”

When it comes to shows, the audience always tends to draw themselves to one specific character, and that one specific character will always have one key part to their appearance, story, or overall aspects to them that makes an audience member their favorite. For Anzalone, when thinking about her favorite character, her first answer always goes to the most aesthetically pleasing one.

“My favorite’s Draculaura, mainly because she has such a good style that I envied, but I’m also really attached to her because pink’s my favorite and comfort color.” Anzalone said. “Monster High is more of a refresher to me because I didn’t ‘rediscover’ it, but it feels nice knowing that it’ll always be there for me to go back to.”

Some students have more of a preference for 3DD animation, the way it brings more of a realistic sense to viewers, and it may bring them back to childhood memories, sitting down with their family while watching the new 3D motion movie that Disney or Dreamworks put out. However, for junior Hailey Bensinger, that’s not the case whatsoever. Instead, she’s more of a fan over traditional animation, along with shows that came out further back into the 2000s.

“I got back into shows like ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ because it’s like you’re watching your inner child come back, and you’re healing it while you’re watching,” Bensinger said. “The storyline is also not repetitive, which can be an issue with other children’s media, which makes watching it on repeat more enjoyable.”

Everyone has their own reasons for getting back into a show they used to enjoy, along with their emotions progressing more and more whenever they get further into the episodes. For Bensinger, she resonates with the nostalgia with it all, along with an understanding for the character’s struggles.

“I used to not like this character named Katara, I felt like she was mean to everyone whenever I was only 12; however, now that I’m older than her, I understand the way she was because of what she went through.” Bensinger said, “it helps me connect with the show more too, and that’s why I get nostalgia with it, especially since I’m a junior and I’m going to turn 18 soon— it makes me feel like I’m not going to become an adult.”

With the year coming to a close and the seniors giving a wave goodbye to their school, senior Clover Patton can’t deny going back to their inner child and watching ‘Bluey’, a recently produced Australian children’s show that has boosted in popularity for adults and kids. Patton babysits in their free time, finding themselves sitting down with the kids as they put on the show that entertains both the kids and themself.

“I really like how it allows kids to watch it with adults, and also shows them how to find a solution to problems in an appropriate matter,” Patton said. “it also helps those kids bond with us, talking about the colors ,the characters, and helping them understand the topics it talks about in the show.”

Kids naturally have curious minds, asking multiple questions over and over again that one might not have the answer to. However, Patton shares that Bluey has actually helped them communicate with those questions.

“I think this show helped me realize that kids don’t really understand what the adults are going through in their lives, and I can confirm it helps those adults explain their issues to their kids better, and make them understand.” Patton said, “For example, I’ve had kids ask me what anxiety is, and after watching the show with them because one of the characters has canon anxiety, it helped me show them what it is without upsetting them.”

As children grow older into teenagers, or teenagers advancing to adulthood, most people tend to forget about their upbringing, their entertainment when younger, and most importantly, how important it might be to them. No matter the age, and no matter the reason, never let the inner child die out.