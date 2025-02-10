The online home of the Central Focus

Century Marks Celebrations

Caroline Kraft, Visuals Editor-in-ChiefFebruary 10, 2025
As senior Ava Breuer walks down the aisle of wrestlers she smiles in between her mother and father. Each senior had a guardian to escort them for their senior night.

Francis Howell Central’s wrestling is among the most rewarding programs at the high school with both boys and girls having outstanding records this season. The program can thank its hard-working coaches and committed wrestlers for its success. Countless wrestlers have their own individual successes earned throughout the season such as senior Dana Thee Sanchez who recently reached 100 career wins. To thank Sanchez and seniors like her for their dedication to wrestling, the program held its Senior Night on Jan. 29 against Fort Zumwalt South. Girls wrestling won 66-18 against South and the boys won 62-16. Sanchez elaborates on how the wrestling program has helped with her success and her thoughts on state. 

“[My coaches] tell me what to do if I’m losing in order to secure my wins or I can ask a coach what I need to be eating, and it’s helpful. Whenever I need to cut weight, I can call teammates and they’ll come to the gym with me,” Sanchez said. “I’m a little bit nervous, but I’m excited. It’s my last year so I want to win, but I’m a little nervous that I might lose. Last year when [the girls] won state, it was pretty good.”

With an end to their regular season, the wrestling teams will move onto the first round of districts and soon after, state. Ending their season with a perfect record of 8-0, the varsity girls wrestling team moves on to compete in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Feb. 14. Then the varsity boys end their season with a record of 8-1 and will compete in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament on Feb. 21.

