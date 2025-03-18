The online home of the Central Focus

Making History

Amelia Raziq, Social Media EditorMarch 18, 2025

 

Amelia Raziq
In the final match of her high school career, senior Kailey Benson throws her hands up and shakes her fingers. Benson placed first at the state tournament in the 130-pound weight class with an undefeated record this season and hasn't lost a match since her sophomore year.

 

On Feb. 28 through March 1 the girls and boys wrestling teams competed in the MSHSAA state wrestling tournament. They qualified seven girls and four boys for the tournament. They had four girls place including two finalists, one state champion and placed second as a team and the boys had one place. Senior Kailey Benson ended her season as a state champion with a record of 48-0. 

“It felt good to win obviously, it felt nice to wrestle new people at state as well because last year I had wrestled a lot of people I wrestled in the regular season. Benson said”In the off-season I train a lot and I eat healthy. I also keep up on my school work, you know just all the things you need to carry out a good lifestyle.”

