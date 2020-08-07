Yearbook+Pick-Up+Set+for+Aug.+11-12

Copies of the 2019-20 edition of the Odyssey will be available for student (or guardian) pick-up on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 2-6 p.m. and Wednesday, August 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Please check the final sales list from our publisher to verify you have purchased a book.

FHC Buyer List

Students should enter the campus on Spartan Dr. and turn left into the student parking lot, where we will have tables set up to distribute books.

Books will not be distributed to anyone who isn’t wearing a mask.

Please print your last name on a piece of white paper and place it on your dashboard to speed the distribution process.

There are a limited number of extra copies of the book that will be available for sale for $65. Please bring the exact amount of cash or a check made out to FHC Publications.

Other guidelines: We will accept payment for the 2020-21 book. The price of the books is $50 until the end of 2020. Please bring the exact amount of cash or a check made out to FHC Publications.

The 2020-21 yearbook and senior baby ads can be purchased online here using a credit card.