Yearbook Pick-Up Set for Aug. 11-12
Copies of the 2019-20 edition of the Odyssey will be available for student (or guardian) pick-up on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 2-6 p.m. and Wednesday, August 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Please check the final sales list from our publisher to verify you have purchased a book.
- Students should enter the campus on Spartan Dr. and turn left into the student parking lot, where we will have tables set up to distribute books.
- Books will not be distributed to anyone who isn’t wearing a mask.
- Please print your last name on a piece of white paper and place it on your dashboard to speed the distribution process.
- There are a limited number of extra copies of the book that will be available for sale for $65. Please bring the exact amount of cash or a check made out to FHC Publications.
Other guidelines: We will accept payment for the 2020-21 book. The price of the books is $50 until the end of 2020. Please bring the exact amount of cash or a check made out to FHC Publications.
The 2020-21 yearbook and senior baby ads can be purchased online here using a credit card.
