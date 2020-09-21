Cheer and Dance Senior Night

An emotional night for many teammates on the cheer and dance squad was pushed to the beginning of the season due to fear of the school closing early again. With the date being moved up to Sept. 11, the experience for many felt rushed and strange. As Senior Sensation Sanya Suri explained she did not expect herself to be in this position her senior season.

“It felt like time was going by really fast,” Suri said. “It was only our second football game of the season so it felt strange, but I’m really glad I got to experience it.”

Though senior night has passed, the teams looks forward to continuing their season for as long as they can and entertaining at each football game.