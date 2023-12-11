Winter Sports Blast Off

Gallery • 13 Photos Ava Breuer Junior Sam Mueller shoots the ball as he competes in the 3-point competition. Competing against his other teammates to make the most three’s for his team.

To kick off the 2023-2024 winter sports season, an annual Winter Blast was held to showcase the athletes heading into their new season. All levels of the Sensations and cheerleading gave a preview of their competition performances. Varsity boys and girls wrestling teams showcased a small preview of what practices contain and some of the skills one may use against opponents an also gave an example of what an average match would be like if one attended a meet. Lastly, the boys and girls basketball varsity teams played a series of shooting and dribbling games to show off their skills. Junior Sam Mueller competed in the 3-point contest attempting to make the most shots against his teammates.

“[The] team can be successful if we just learn to trust each other and play as one,” Mueller said of the boys basketball team.

All winter sports have kicked off and are pushing towards successful seasons. The boys’ varsity wrestling team is headed to the Stampede on Dec. 15 through 16 in their next big tournament of the season.