Stepping Up For The Team

Varsity boys soccer played a home game against Chaminade On Sept. 29 the game ended in a despairing loss with the score being 4-2. After having lost their winning streak two weeks ago it seems that this season is not going as well as the school hoped. Sophomore Tanner Jones feels that the team did well despite missing some starter players.

“ There’s definitely a hole in the team missing three of our starters,” Jones said. “I felt like the kids who had to play for the fields definitely stepped up but It’s just hard to make up for who we were missing and then again Chaminade is just bigger and more physical than us.”

Gallery | 10 Photos Samantha Castille The team standing together before a game.

Wishing to win this week the boys will have another home game against Francis Howell High next on Oct. 6 at 7:00 Pm.