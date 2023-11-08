The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Varsity Volleyball takes Victory

Lana Mueller, Staff PhototagrapherNovember 8, 2023
IMG_9160-Enhanced-NR
Gallery10 Photos
Lana Mueller
Senior Alexa Sansone serves the ball over the net to the opposing team.

 

The Spartans won their game against Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday Oct 10. The Spartans won 3 to 0, they have a season record of (21-12-1)

The Spartans went to districts and won 3 out of the 4 games that they played in. 

Junior Jordan Smith has been on the team since her freshman year of high school. “I love volleyball so much, It makes me feel at peace when I am out there playing on the court.“ Smith said. 

Jordan plans to go to North Carolina State University in fall of 2025, and pursue her volleyball career. 

The Spartans had there last game on October 28th against Francis Howell High School unfortunately they lost 1 to 3.

 

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1590
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Freshman TJ West trys to run through the group of Washington players. The Spartans won the game against Washington High School 20-14 on Oct. 23.
Fighting to the Finish
Williams announces the instructions as freshmen around her talk amongst themselves. She pointed to the stations as she explained what each table was to do.
The Magic of Numbers
Yocum looks at his students as he is in the middle of a lesson. He keeps and exciting atmosphere so his class can stay engaged the whole hour.
The Yocum Way
The girls varsity volleyball team is elated after the last point of the final match. The girls have just won districts for their 2023 season on Oct 24.
Acing Their Way to the Quarterfinals
McGuire answers a students question about the unit they’re working on.
Developing Knowledgable Students
Till Next Time

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1590
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *