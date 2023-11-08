Varsity Volleyball takes Victory

Gallery • 10 Photos Lana Mueller Senior Alexa Sansone serves the ball over the net to the opposing team.

The Spartans won their game against Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday Oct 10. The Spartans won 3 to 0, they have a season record of (21-12-1)

The Spartans went to districts and won 3 out of the 4 games that they played in.

Junior Jordan Smith has been on the team since her freshman year of high school. “I love volleyball so much, It makes me feel at peace when I am out there playing on the court.“ Smith said.

Jordan plans to go to North Carolina State University in fall of 2025, and pursue her volleyball career.

The Spartans had there last game on October 28th against Francis Howell High School unfortunately they lost 1 to 3.