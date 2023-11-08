Till Next Time

Gallery • 10 Photos Bella Smith Sophomore Noah Kendrick tries to make it to the vacant ball before the Timberland player does.

The JV boys soccer team went against the Timberland boys in a competitive long game and ended up losing 1-0. While the game on Oct 17, was a loss for the team, the boys went away with new information on how to do better in future matches. Sophomore Noah Kendrick, described what he does after a loss like this.

“After we lose a game, I’m usually reflecting back on what happened during the game.” Kendrick said. “I’m thinking back on what we could’ve done differently during the game to win.”

The boys hope to do better for the next season, but all they can do until then is practice and put in all of their effort.