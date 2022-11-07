An Exhausted Finish

Gallery | 20 Photos Andy Waliszewski Sophomore Aidan Taylor pursues the opposing team.

The boys JV soccer team had an away game at Fort Zumwalt South on Friday, Oct. 21, where the Spartans lost 1-0. Sophomore Aidan Taylor has been playing soccer for about 12 years and is on the JV team.

“We usually work pretty hard, but sometimes we’re a little off,” Taylor said. “That day we were kind of tired.”

The team is keeping their chins up and are walking out of the season with dignity and determination for next year’s season.