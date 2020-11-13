Senior Night Spot Light

Gallery | 22 Photos Freshman Phoebe Miller preps for the next play.

The Girls Varsity Softball team won their game against Marquette on Friday Oct. 9. The team played a great game for their senior, Skylar Webb.

Webb is a Junior, graduating early who rang in the game winning hit. Excitement buzzed around the team as they rushed to her after she hit the ball over the infielders heads. The whole team had smiles pasted on their faces. Head Coach Sheets, had said there couldn’t have been a better ending to the game.

Webb said, “Honestly it was perfect, getting the hit was probably one of my favorite high schools softball moments to date. My teammates made it really special.”