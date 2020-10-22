Crazy Cool: Halloween Edition

This is the first episode of the “Crazy Cool Podcast”, with junior Sydney Tran and junior Sarah Percy. The CC podcast will feature crazy topics that we tell you in a cool way. We encourage listeners to comment topics they want to hear, and any stories you might have to share on the podcast. The podcast will be aired once a month and we will talk about anything from funny embarrassing stories to horrendous murders

We are kicking off our first episode with spooky stories for the Halloween weekend. These haunting stories will be from the local area of St. Louis, we will talk about Peeping Tom ghosts to ghosts with a thing for feet. After listening to the podcast, if you have any spooky stories please share in the comments so we can read them to the viewers. Thank you and have a safe and scary Halloween.