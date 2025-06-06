Mrs. Julie Gronek

Mrs. Gronek

Honestly, how could you ask for a more bombastic teacher? Mrs. Gronek, it has been such a joy to be in two of your classes, and I do not regret taking either of them. In both Government and Psychology I saw that you made an effort to connect with your students, and having several TAs is a good indicator of that. Moreover, although a good memory is one thing, the tricks you taught us to use to remember the amendments did not go unused, and definitely were appreciated. As another plus, the method you took towards teaching helped me to grow my love of history, and even feel more prepared for my upcoming voting years in knowing about the different, systematic parts of the government. On top of that, the overall vibe that you gave off was nothing but friendly and made sitting in the classroom a true joy. Your class was always a highlight of my day not just because I got to sit next to good friends of mine, but because although tests can be a pain, I got to learn about history in a way that made it compelling to pay attention to and memorize terms. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, and I truly hope to carry on the love of history you helped strengthen into my college years.

As an update to this, I got my voter registration form mailed to me and was able to cast my first-ever vote during the board election for this school year. Although a polling place is not the most riveting atmosphere, taking your Government class helped me to remember several key laws and the processes that allowed them to be passed into effect, so once again, thank you for everything.





