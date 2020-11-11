Serving Up Optimism

After a close game against the Marquette Mustangs, the Varsity Volleyball team keeps their optimism and attitude up. Losing did not affect the team’s love for the sport and each other. Teammate Shae Pearson agrees that her team’s attitude helps them play.

“Staying positive keeps the team optimistic and helps the team keep positive thoughts,” Pearson said.

Although their season is now over, we look forward to the attitude they will be carrying over into the next season.