Serving Up Optimism

Grace Hutchinson, Staff Photographer|November 11, 2020

Grace Hutchinson

Shae Pearson ready to get another point.

After a close game against the Marquette Mustangs, the Varsity Volleyball team keeps their optimism and attitude up. Losing did not affect the team’s love for the sport and each other. Teammate Shae Pearson agrees that her team’s attitude helps them play.

 

“Staying positive keeps the team optimistic and helps the team keep positive thoughts,” Pearson said.

 

Although their season is now over, we look forward to the attitude they will be carrying over into the next season.

Grace Hutchinson
Kristen Steinmeyer and Kennedy Lamb try to stop Marquette from scoring.