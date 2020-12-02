Spotlight Players put on “Clue”

Our Francis Howell Central Spotlight Players prepare for their fall production of Clue. With a whirlwind of new COVID-19 restrictions, the troupe faced never before seen challenges in putting on a show. Director Cori Stallard speaks on all of the changes they had to make to allow for a safe production.

Video by Grace Hutchinson and Aniya Sparrow

The show is available for viewing on December 11th. Click the link below to purchase a ticket for the virtual production.

https://bit.ly/3nErB97