Say ‘Hello’ to Laughter

2020 has been a very memorable year with an election, a global pandemic, fires in australia, an entire BLM movement, and many other stressful events. 2020 has most likely been stressful and eventful and quite honestly tragic for you as well. You probably need something to relieve that stress of yours, well look no further, the fantastic play, “Oh, Hello on Broadway” is the show for you.

Enjoy this 1 hour 40 minute long filmed version of this play filmed at the Lyceum Theater in New York City in front of a live audience. This incredible show written by the iconic Nick Kroll and John Mulaney consists of only two roles, Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, played by yet again Nick Kroll and John Mulaney. Something you would not expect about this show is that the characters Gil and George perform a play of their own where they play characters based on themselves with the names Gil Stone and George Reddington.

The show begins with Gil and George introducing themselves and then transitioning to introducing their show and the performing said show. They go through triumphs on stage and their very own friendship goes through battles right before your eyes. This show has its own talk show, has guest star Steve Martin, and has very mature comedy.

Adults should get to know who Gil and George really are, their talk show, who they love, their backgrounds, their interests, by watching this amazing show. Find out how they spoil their incredible guests with an overwhelming amount of tuna. Watch these old craggly roommates fall in love with those whom you would not expect. Their strange love for the American rock band Steely Dan.

The audience becomes captivated by the set and so will you, it is so unique due to it being copied from various other shows. This set is meant to be the apartment of Gil and George where the iconic pillow man, the hairdryers from “Steel Magnolias,” the curtain from “Fiddler on the Roof,” the trap door from “The Diary of Anne Frank,” this apartment in the Upper West side of Manhattan makes you feel at home and comfortable as if you are one of Gil and George’s roommates, yet retains the aspects of a Broadway show.

The comedy of this show is incredible, it is sophisticated yet witty and youthful, for men in their thirties are playing those in their seventies. Fall in love and laugh at the personalities and banters of your soon to be favorite old men, just like I did. Watch this show whenever you feel down to get your spirits back up and give you a good laugh.

Overall, this serotonin boosting show has strong incredible comedy with different aspects than any other boring show, it will make you laugh, it will make you cry, it will make 1 hour and 40 minutes go by in a flash as you become more and more captivated by the ridiculousness of Gil and George. Now go watch “Oh, Hello on Broadway” because in this time we could all use a little pick me up.