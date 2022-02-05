Moving+for+More

As she sits at her desk grading papers, a Canadian flag hangs to the right of social studies teacher Ms. Barb Riti. Unlike some teachers who hang flags in their classrooms because they teach a class relating to the country the flag represents, the flag is not in her classroom because she teaches classes relating to Canadian history or culture. In actuality, it is because Ms. Riti is originally from Canada.

Ms. Riti grew up in a small, rural farming community in Ontario, Canada. When she was younger, most of her days were spent at the softball fields playing for local teams. When she turned 15 she transitioned from local ball to playing softball in the nearest big city. This prompted her softball career to flourish as her team competed and won in countless provincial competitions and even competed at the National competition level.

When Ms. Riti got older and was ready to move on to university, she started thinking that going to the United States for school would not be a bad option for her. Her love for college basketball had sparked the idea that she may be able to use her softball skills as a way to get her foot in the door at American colleges and universities.

“I watched college basketball and in 1991 there was this fantastic team out of [the University of Nevada Las Vegas] called the Runnin’ Rebels and I loved watching them play,” Ms. Riti said. “So I started looking into opportunities and options. And softball was one of my options.”

Fortunately, at the time, Ms. Riti had a contact who had gone to the University of Missouri and was able to get her in contact with the softball coach.

“I knew a woman who was six years older than me who had gone to Mizzou,” Ms. Riti explained. “So that coach came up to watch me play a few times and we communicated by phone several times. Then they invited me to come down for a visit and eventually just offered me the scholarship.”

“ “But it was just exciting. I mean, it was going to be a life changing thing for me and [the possibility] to pursue my dreams on a bigger stage.”” — Mrs. Barb Riti

When Ms. Riti received the news she had gotten the scholarship, she was unsure what to think of it, but excited nonetheless.

“Being Canadian… and also being young, I didn’t understand all that that entailed,” Ms. Riti explained. “But it was just exciting. I mean, it was going to be a life changing thing for me and [the possibility] to pursue my dreams on a bigger stage. ̈

Compared to immigrating from other countries, going to the United States from Canada did not require any extreme adaptation. Since the countries are both first-world countries with a majority population of white European ancestry, there were little differences in terms of language, food and pop culture. However, Ms. Riti notes the differences between college culture in Canada versus the United States, especially with Greek life.