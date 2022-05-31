Senior Night LAX Edition 2022

On Wednesday, May 11, the Lacrosse team had their senior night. It was one of the hottest days of the month so far but that didn’t stop the girls from having an amazing night. Surrounded by family and friends, each of the eleven seniors made their way down the tunnel of lacrosse sticks their teammates made for them and enjoyed their final moments of being on the FHC field. Senior Abbie Vester talks about the evening and the emotion of the night.

“The night was full of emotion and even though it was hot I know we all loved every moment of it.”

On that note the girls eventually wiped away the tears and got into game mode. The girls finished out the night with a win and continued to have a great season.