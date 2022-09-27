Happy Homecoming! Enjoy the photos from our photo booth at the dance
Over the next three days, FHC Publications will be posting the photos we shot of you at the homecoming dance on Sept. 24. Come back on Sept. 28 and 29 to see the next two galleries.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.