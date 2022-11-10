Winding Down the Season

Sarah Hoshaw fist bumping her coach to come in and hit.

The FHC softball season came to an end on October 11 with a 17 inning, 8-7 loss to Ft. Zumwalt West in the district tournament.

After finishing second in state last season FHC’s softball team had a lot more eyes on them this season.

With new head coach Aaron Pearson coaching this new much younger team, last year’s team looks very different from this year’s team.

“This year we were much younger than last year. Last year we started 6 seniors and this year, we started 4 freshmen and we had to have new players step up as leaders,” Person said.

The team finished with a record of 17-21 and finished 4th in the Rock Bridge Tournament and 6th in the district. Senior Samantha Mangnall remembers breaking their losing streak on senior night.

“The best game of this season was our senior night. We went on a pretty big losing streak and then we all came together to really realize that you know, we got to win here and do it for our seniors.” Mangnall said.

Junior Phoebe Miller remembers watching the new freshmen grow into leaders on the team and establish themselves at the highest level.

“I think it was cool seeing freshmen step up in big spots and show that they are able to be on the varsity team,” Miller said.

From all sources, the future for FHC’s softball team seems very bright, with this year’s freshman being established as leaders on and off the field to help lead the future of the softball team.

“The program is really set up for success in the future. The girls have really helped build a program and a culture that will carry on.” Pearson said.