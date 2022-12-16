Let’s Talk Dress Code

Kyly Jacobs and MaryGrace Cummings|December 16, 2022

Women all over the world have been told, at least once in their life, that what they are wearing is too revealing and provocative. But what if it’s just a shoulder? Or even a belly button? The female students are beginning to speak out on the bias of the dress code, that is catered to their male counterparts.