Let’s Talk Dress Code
Women all over the world have been told, at least once in their life, that what they are wearing is too revealing and provocative. But what if it’s just a shoulder? Or even a belly button? The female students are beginning to speak out on the bias of the dress code, that is catered to their male counterparts.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.