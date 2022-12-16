Dr. Leake Named Fourth Principal of FHC

Dr. Leake walks down the auditorium walkway as her name is announced for the permanent principal position.

Dr. Suzanne Leake beamed proudly as she walked down the aisle of the auditorium as her name was announced as the fourth permanent principal by Chief Human Resource Officer Lisa Simpkins. She shook hands with superintendent Kenneth Roumpos and happily thanked all the teachers who came to watch and supported her throughout the semester.

Although Dr. Leake has been interim principal for a semester, her position was not officially permanent. Her original position was to serve as a transition between Dr. Arnel and the new principal, but the superintendents knew she would be perfect for the permanent position. Dr. Leake is excited for the new position but knows the job won’t always be an easy one.

“I’m truly ecstatic about this because Central has been a place close to my heart for many years,” Dr. Leake said. “Not to say there won’t be challenges of course, education has grown so much within the past few years and will continue to grow so I’m excited to help students adjust and work closely with staff and students to make our school a strong community.”

Though Dr. Roumpos and the superintendent board were prepared to give Dr. Leake the position during the HR meeting held on October 7th, Dr. Leake was the one hesitant to accept the position as the permanent principal without going through the official process.

“It was actually Dr. Leake who wanted to go through the full interview process because she wanted to make sure the building had a chance to give input and pick the right leader for the school,” Dr. Roumpos said. “Our process is a series of screenings, panel interviews with staff and parents, and finally they do a presentation and share information with us about what they’d contribute to the role.”

Dr. Leake felt it would be important to perform as her role was intended and to make sure all the staff had an opportunity to voice their concerns and qualities they wanted in a principal.

“Even though I knew it would take off some nervousness I felt not going through the interview process, I knew I needed to go through it,” Dr. Leake said. “I felt like it was important to honor my word to the staff as my role as an Interim and make sure everyone was comfortable with me moving into a more permanent role.”

The staff appreciates Dr. Leake’s concerns with the commitment without contacting them. Teachers, such as Michelle Ridlen, felt like their voices were heard as they contributed to the decision of the permanent position.

“I’m super excited that she is going to continue to be our principal and she’s been doing some really great things,” Ms. Ridlen said. “In general, we were asked what qualities we would want to see in our principal in a full staff meeting and I’m glad the superintendents thought Leake would be a good choice.”

Once the official announcement hit, she felt relief as her future finally clicked into place.

“I really wanted to make sure the school was comfortable with me being the final decision and I’m so glad they were willing to have me stay,” Dr. Leake said. “I’m surrounded by amazing staff and feel ready for what’s to come.”