Shooting their Shot

Players gather around Head Coach Leake as she discusses the next plays for the game. Through losing runs in the game, Leake tries to keep the team positive and determined to win.

At MOD, the girls basketball team gathered to prepare for their first game of the season at Nerinx. But after an outing of fun and laughter, the girls had to give it their all on the court for their first game. When the game started, sophomore Addie Henderson hit two 3’s. Energy radiated throughout the gym as well as on the bench. The game came to close with a victory of 45-24.

As winter rolls around so does the girls and boys basketball season. With basketball being one of the few sports to have girls and boys in the same season, comparing the seasons is inevitable. But even though they are the same sport, the girls and boys team’s approoaches to the game couldn’t be more different.

Girls basketball is more than meets the eye. Behind the scenes, there is a Jr Spartans girls basketball team of various age groups that get to meet the high school players(as mentors). Many varsity players wetn through the jr spartans program before playing on the varsity team. Junior Alexis Matthews was part of the Jr Spartans along with her other siblings.

“The older girls were superstars in my eyes. I remember going to S-Hive nights and thinking how cool it would be for me to be a varsity player some day.” Matthews said.

Admiring the varsity girls at such a young age has helped many young girls reach their goals of being on the varsity team; one of those people being Matthews.

“Now that I am a varsity player, I am excited to create those same memories for our current junior Spartans. Laughing, helping them improve on the court, and teaching them how to truly be a spartan,” said Matthews.

Besides the girls basketball team’s connection to the upcoming players, they strive to bond as a team and practice regularly to get the results they want on the scoreboard. Sophomore Morgan Davis recalls her team’s recent Christmas party.

“Recently we had a team Christmas party where we played games and exchanged gifts. It was a fun night and a great team bonding moment,” Davis said.

The girls team overall takes note of the fact that they have become a very close knit team. Besides group team bonding, players such as senior Bri Mason have made private bonds as well.

“Everyone has their own relationship with each and every person which is awesome,” Mason said.

A team can only be successful if they have become one and bond well together. The girls basketball team has succeeded in this effort for years and formed strong bonds with one another because they program for more than just four years. Senior Maria Trupiano also feels the strong connection between her and her teammates.

“We are all close and have good chemistry,” Trupiano said.

Girls basketball has had an amazing start to their season after practicing for many months. They have flourished on and off the court and are excited to see their improvement through the season. Along with the girl’s team, the boy’s basketball team has made great strides this season. Junior Ashton Matthews has been part of the basketball program for many years and is very connected with his team.

“We are learning to become a family. We hold each other accountable. We do whatever it takes to help our team win. We also have respect from one another,” Matthews said.

The boys team has established a strong bond in order to perform well on the courts by living by the motto, “Prepare for Glory”. Even through obstacles, the team has persevered.

“We are improving every game we play. I feel we have a positive attitude to handle this tough stretch we are going through. I believe in our team,” Matthews said.

FHC basketball is off to a great start this season and hopes to improve through the upcoming months. The game may end up in win or lose, but “it’s more than just basketball,” Mason said.