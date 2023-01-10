Inspirational Educators
Navigating high school is difficult when coming from a smaller middle school. From freshman to senior year we’ve all had that one teacher that stuck with us and made an outstanding impact. These students describe their experience with teachers they’ll never forget.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.