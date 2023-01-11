Completely Burnt
While taking advanced placement and honors classes may look good on your college resume, these students explain the toll it has taken on their high school experience. They address the times they’ve missed out on spending time with their friends to study and how the selected courses eventually caused them to not care anymore, in other words, burn out.
