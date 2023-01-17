The Aftermath
Parents usually think thoroughly about their divorce decision before they file, the kids are most likely a key component in this decision. Some children feel as if they are the reason for the divorce and the parents’ should not file, while some feel as if the divorce was long overdue. Find out how the parents of these students changed their overall outlook on love and mental health.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.