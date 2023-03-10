Making Memories on the Ice

After a nail-biting semifinal against Zumwalt East, the Spartans varsity ice hockey team progressed into the Founder’s Cup finals, where they faced off against Westminster for the last time this season. They entered the game with high hopes, but ended up taking second place. Though they lost 7 to 3, most of our Spartans came out with a positive outlook. Braden Silver, one of the team’s seniors, believes that the most important thing he learned from his high school ice hockey career is to be optimistic and live in the moment.

“[You] just have to cherish every moment you have before [you] leave,” said Silver.

Though they had a tough season, the players are ready to enter this roller season with new friends, new memories, and a clean slate.