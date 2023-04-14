Eslinger Hoping to Lead Tennis Team to State Tournament

Konnor Eslinger, a three-time state finalist, awaits the return of the ball during his match on April 12 against Fort Zumwalt West. Eslinger, a senior, is hoping to make it four for four in trips to the state tournament.

Senior Konnor Eslinger has been playing on the boys tennis team since his freshman year and has improved tremendously. He is the only player in school history to compete in state three years in a row, and is preparing to run for state again this year.

Eslinger explains how his mental game has grown since his first year on the team.

“I feel like my mental game is better and I can focus a lot more than I could my freshman year,” Eslinger said.

Coach Patrick Reed explains what drills his team has currently been doing to prepare for the tennis season, and how some drills they’ve had to move inside due to the weather.

“We’re doing a lot more footwork stuff inside. We’re bouncing tennis balls in the hall and like doing volley drills in the hall so we’re trying to stay ready in spite of it [weather],” Reed said.

Eslinger, talks about what he does to prepare for the tennis season when he’s not playing FHC’s tennis.

“I go to Vetta and there’s like indoor tournaments on the weekends that I sign up for,” said Eslinger.

Head Coach Jeremy Rohrbach explains how the boys tennis team will have a shot at districts and what he hopes the tennis season will look like for Konnor Eslinger, its number one player.

“We have a really good team. So we actually can make a run with districts and it’ll be interesting, because our number one, Konnor Eslinger, has gone to state three times. And I don’t think any other FHC player has ever gone three times. So It’ll be fun to see how he does this season to see if he can get back and kind of set a record for our school,” Coach Rohrbach said.

Senior Dylan Bick explains what it’s like being on the tennis team for the first time and what his teammates have done in order to help him improve for this season.

“They’ve taught me a lot since it’s my first year. So they’ve taught me how to go through the motions and really how to step up my game,” Bick said.

Coach Reed talks about how tennis is a sport that his players need to practice over the offseason in order to improve when they come back to play the next season.

“It’s not the kinda thing you can just pick up a racket for two months and then put it down, and expect to be better the next year, you kinda have to keep going at it,” Coach Reed said.

Eslinger expresses his sadness, due to this being his last season of tennis with FHC.

“It’s kinda sad, but I mean, I’m pretty happy with what I’ve done,” Eslinger said.