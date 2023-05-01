April Henry: The One Behind the Stories
Colin Nichols talks to April Henry, author of Girl Forgotten, Girl Stolen, Body In The Woods and Two Truths And a Lie about her new books and unique writing processes.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.