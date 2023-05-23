Collaboration Central: Change In Clubs
Around this time in the year, clubs begin to find officers for the upcoming school year. Detailed in this podcast is the process NHS took to change presidents from senior Lizy Lopez to junior Macy Perks.
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.