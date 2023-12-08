The online home of the Central Focus

An Awaited Future

Epsilon Betas current and future plans.
Laila Alkhatib, Staff Reporter
December 8, 2023
Veterans and students enjoy the veterans breakfast planned by Epsilon Beta. The veterans had come together and celebrated Veterans's Day with their families.
Raina Straughter
Veterans and students enjoy the veterans breakfast planned by Epsilon Beta. The veterans had come together and celebrated Veterans’s Day with their families.

The library is a comforting space for many of the students here. Whether they like to study, eat, read or just enjoy the silence, it’s a place open to all.

Epsilon Beta is a club that helps making the library welcoming by planning events and improving the overall atmosphere. Students that are a part of the organizations put their input into event planning making sure its fun and excited for all different types of people. The students are mostly responsible for how they promote the events and the execution passion used to draw students in.

“It is essentially similar to the National Honor Society (NHS), but with a dedicated focus on the library,” Εpsilon Beta’s sponsor, Ms. Flores, said. 

The primary objective for each student is to fulfill their required service hours, which are recorded as points.

Notably, the students actively coordinate various events such as Digital Wellness Week.

“Digital Wellness Week is an opportunity to learn about healthy digital presence,” Ms. Flores said. 

Moreover, Epsilon Beta actively contributes to the book club, expanding it’s reach beyond organizing events. Many students who have veteran loved ones were giving veterans breakfast today. Over 15 veterans were invited to the library. Freshman Gwen Baker, attended the Veterans Breakfast with her grandfather.  

“It was very nice to be able to show my appreciation to my family right here in school,” Baker said.

Epsilon Beta strives tirelessly to enhance the library experience.  Freshman Angela Chandrakar, another student who is a part of Epsilon Beta, is extremely caring and likes to contribute to the Library. The members of Epsilon Beta genuinely care about making the library inclusive and welcoming.

“I wanted to make the library more fun and comfortable for people, and getting my volunteer hours in while being surrounded by books was a win-win-win,” Chandrakar said.

 
