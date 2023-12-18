Melodic Mastery

The lights dim as shifting bodies settle within their respective seats, all eyes converge upon the players lining the stage. Melodic sound permeates throughout the room, with exceptional instrumentation being put on full display. Tapping and snapping feet and hands synchronized with each contagious rhythm. A roaring audience is made known between performances, with enthusiastic ovations occurring throughout the concert. Senior Tony Valera, a guitar player for Jazz Ensemble, can’t help but notice this energy sweeping throughout the audience.

“I love watching people in the audience. It just puts a little pep in their step. They sometimes even start dancing in their seats when soloists start playing and they will clap for the soloist during the performance after the solo,” Valera said.

This performance has been months in the making, with the entire jazz program giving their all in preparation for the concert. Senior Jazz Ensemble player Noah Layman has worked tirelessly alongside his peers, in the hopes of creating the best jazz experience possible.

“The week of the concert we take over the auditorium, making sure that we are used to and ready for the different hearing experience inside of the auditorium. Throughout the entire semester we’re working on the four or five pieces that we’re planning on playing including outside practice time and any other hours we can get in school for practice,” Layman said.

Variety is one of the leading elements of jazz concerts, with many different styles being included throughout performances. Senior Jazz Ensemble player Sean Latta details the plethora of styles playing a role in the performance.

“We’re planning on playing multiple styles. We’re playing a rock piece, a slow-ballad piece, and lastly two up-tempo swing pieces,” Latta said.

Learning the pieces in itself can be intimidating, but playing in front of an audience can create an entirely separate challenge. Tackling the anxiety of being on stage, though incredibly difficult, can create a rewarding experience for the same players who have invested so much time and effort into creating the best possible performance.

“I would say the performance itself is always very nerve-wracking but once the others and I hit the performance itself, it seems like everyone relaxes and really starts to feel the music and just kind of express themselves through the instruments,” Layman said.

The fostering of our school community is heavily reliant upon the many groups and events present here at school. The jazz program is no exception, with their unwavering dedication and passion for music, creating joy and compassion throughout our community.

“The jazz community has a really astounding effect on the school. Every Friday morning, our jazz combo plays and it creates a nice environment for the morning as people are coming in. And it’s one of our more public bands because we’ll have our jazz combo play the academic night or we’ll have Jazz Ensemble. The last day before break, we come in and we play Christmas songs in the morning, And it’s just nice, because it really demonstrates how the band program can interact with the rest of the school. We help build the environment that we have here at FHC and help in our own little way,” Valera said.