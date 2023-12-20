Raise Your Voice

For choir members, their schedule two weeks before winter break looked a little different than the average student. The choir spent their time before break preparing for their 5 upcoming concerts.

The 12th, 13th, 14th, 19th and 20th of December are the dates of when the choir will be performing. The choir has 5 shows in total. Three of these concerts will take place at the middle schools Saeger, Bryan and Hollenbeck. There will be a standard concert and then a final one at the country club for the superintendent.

With the overload of concerts it can be difficult to manage and to practice for each one equally.Senior Zane Stephens would agree that it’s important to stay focused during this season because there’s really not much time to waste. Stephens talks about how the choir has gotten ready for the concerts.

“We prepare for the concerts by practicing our music [and] warming up in the choir room, drinking proper drinks, and practicing at home.”

To make sure your voice is singing at the best possible level, it’s important to be mindful of what you are consuming before a concert. Sour candy and energy drinks can kill a person’s voice. Junior Katie Garrett speaks about what she does to make sure her voice stays healthy and in good condition.

“Staying hydrated for sure. Drinking tea with honey and just getting enough sleep. Resting.”

Getting enough rest is a really important one as well, however because the concerts can run late and with exams that can be difficult.. That doesn’t stop the choir members from performing as well as they can. Stephens said he doesn’t mind the overload of concerts because it is what he enjoys to do.

“I really enjoy the community around it. I’ve been listening to music for life and being able to express through singing, it just feels amazing. It makes me more confident in myself. If I were to not be in [choir], I don’t think I’d be who I am today.”

It’s inspiring that participating in a choir can give confidence to its students. Garrett has a similar situation and describes what inspires her to sing.

“I grew up around music. I saw my sister, she [was in a lot of different choirs], she always got into the best ones. I always wanted to be like her and be able to reach her standards. My music is really big to my dad. I like being able to connect with him on that level.”

Music connects us all and it’s wonderful to see how it brings a family together. So as our choir goes to each of these Middle Schools, they hope to share the gift music has given them to these young students. Senior Ashton Christenson really loves the idea of going to the Middle Schools to sing.

“It’s cool to show them what they can be whenever they get to high school because I know when I was in middle school it was nice to see they’re still doing it and they love it.”

Garrett agrees it’s inspiring to the middle schoolers knowing that these high schoolers have stuck with choir throughout their schooling careers when it was first introduced to many in the 5th grade.

“I feel happy that I can be not only the leader but an example. They have a place to come and be themselves and they [are] safe. And that’s really cool. Knowing that before I was in choir, how I would connect with the choir from an audience perspective, it’s cool that I can provide that for the audience.”