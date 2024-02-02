The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Coming Out on the Court

The reality of gender inclusivity in school sports
Emme Bernard, Print Editor-in-Chief
February 2, 2024
Sam+Dobbins+poses+fora+media+day+photo.+Dobbins+has+been+playing+lacrosse+since+their+freshman+year.+They+were+very+supported+when+they+came+out+as+non-binary.+A+lot+of+people+take+the+time+to+get+to+know+me+and+make+the+simple+change%2C+Dobbins+said.+
Sam Dobbins poses fora media day photo. Dobbins has been playing lacrosse since their freshman year. They were very supported when they came out as non-binary. “A lot of people take the time to get to know me and make the simple change,” Dobbins said.

During lacrosse practice, senior Sam Dobbins walked up to their head coach. They anxiously thought about the conversation at hand. They were going to tell them what pronouns they go by. “Okay sounds good, thank you for telling me,” he replied. Sam was relieved that it went so easily, and they got to resume practice like normal. 

High school sports have been divided by boys and girls for as long as we know, but the reality of the matter is gender is a wider spectrum than that, and non-binary and trans students are forced to choose a side whether they feel included or not. 

“Lacrosse is a pretty chill sport and there are a lot of very accepting people, so I wouldn’t say it’s a super gender-divided sport,” Dobbins said.

Dobbins was accepted by their lacrosse teams when they came out, but there will always be people who have differing beliefs. 

“I’d say that pretty much everyone is accepting, there are a few people that might have conflicting ideas, but they still try to understand or at least try to use my pronouns,” Dobbins said. 

While the people in the sport may be accepting, the sport of lacrosse is divided by gender nonetheless. The girls wear skirts as part of their uniform which can be uncomfortable for players who don’t identify as female or even for those that do.

“Most schools and clubs have skirts instead of shorts, but this year my coach told us that there has been a change where we can wear shorts instead of the skirt,” Dobbins said. “Which I appreciated because I hate running in the skirt, and I’m 100x more comfortable in shorts.”

Lacrosse is beginning to make strides that will allow all players to feel comfortable on the court. Senior Jay Shore has had many different experiences between three sports when it came to coming out. 

Jay Shore dribbles down the court. Shore started playing basketball in elementary school but quit to start transitioning. “It was better in basketball than anything else, mostly because I had known the girls on the team for years.” Shore said

“Volleyball, the girls didn’t really care, soccer I don’t think really any of them cared,” Shore said. “But [with soccer], I wasn’t like anyone else. So I had no friends and I was the worst on the team.”

While Shore found some acceptance in the sports he played, with some, he felt like he was alone on the field. He eventually quit the sports to focus on himself, but he still thinks about how hormones and sports should co-exist. 

“If you start hormones and you decide that you want to continue sports on the same team, you have time to stop taking them and continue doing what you love,” Shore said.

Dobbins has been able to play lacrosse while also being accepted as non-binary while Jay often found more obstacles in his sports also because he was going through the process of hormonal changes. 

“I just knew what I wanted and when the time came I quit everything so I could start physically transitioning,” Shore said. 

Similarly to Shore, junior Toby Kelly transitioned in middle school. He is part of Color Guard. They have found it to be one of the most accepting groups of people.

“Adjusting to my preferred name and pronouns has been a challenge. Guard is where I find security though. They are probably the most accepting group of people I’ve ever known,” Kelly said. “They take in anyone no matter their background and treat them as family.”

What makes Guard stand out to Kelly, is that it is completely gender neutral with costumes that can work for anyone. 

“Guard really has nothing to do with gender. It’s all about expression and improving our show/skills,” Kelly said. “One way Nami, one of our coaches, has tried to be more inclusive is when she orders our costumes she only has one kind. No boys or girls costumes. Everyone is wearing the same thing.”

Gender is adapting in society which is eventually making its way to the athletic community. Sports differ in acceptance as gender division has been evident in sports for as long as we can remember, but strides are being made. 

“I just think the world needs time to decide whether sports or hormones are more important. We need time to sort out our priorities,” Shore said. 

Toby Kelly stands in a huddle with his Color Guard peers. “I’m surrounded by friends and just an amazing program with fabulous directors and instructors.” Kelly said.
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Discover
Mrs. Michelle McCune describes information regarding the Fine Arts Festival that NAHS organizes and participates in.
Drawing in New Faces
Mrs. LaMartina receives flowers from Ms. Fay along with her Teacher of the Year award. The group was laughing and smiling along with Mrs. LaMartina.
FHC's 2023 Staff of the Year
A student stands next to a sign that protests the board decision during the Board of Education meeting. The decision was highly controversial and caused many people to rally against the decision.
A Student's View on Recent Board of Education Decisions
FHC student Avontae Norman holds a microphone with a gloomy look after speaking while watching the collective student body stand in support of the speaker and in protest against the Boards decision.
Students lead walkouts across District in protest
Stringing Together Connections
One of the prizes Mrs McCune got sits on the board.
Tis the Season at FHC
More in Showcase
Students exchanging gifts for the holidays through special events like Secret Santa. Many people use gift-giving as a way to love others.
Literacy In Love
Mrs. Lentz reading her book during SSR time. Her classroom is a breath of fresh air, and a safe, quiet place for all who enter.
'Laxing with Lentz
Freshman Jess Woelfel swimming freestyle during the 50m event against the Holt Indians and Liberty Eagles. The Spartans took second place in the tri-meet on Jan. 18.
Swim Sisters Joining Forces
Dancing through the Eras
Dancing through the Eras
Injury Timeout
Junior Sam Mueller reaches for the ball after his teammate passes it to him during the Timberland varsity basketball game.
Losing Last Minute

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *