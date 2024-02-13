The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Taking Down the Knights

Amelia Raziq, Staff Photographer
February 13, 2024
5D9A6399
Gallery11 Photos
Amelia Raziq
Sophomore Samantha Painter sticks her arm out to guard the other team.

The girls JV basketball team took on the Francis Howell North Knights on Feb. 2 for their Gold Out game. Our girls came out on top with a few seconds left on the clock and were able to win 24-18. They fought until the very end it was a very close game. Sophomore Sam Painter tells us about the adversity they faced this game.

“I feel like in the first quarter we started to get down on ourselves but, I think after that and after talking and building each other up during the rest of the game we started to work together. We knew we had it in ourselves to beat them,” Painter said

The girls next game will be at home on Feb. 14 against Fort Zumwalt West.
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Holding her flower and gift bag, senior Finley Brunner walks through the tunnel of swim boards held up by her teammates. Brunner was captain for her last year on the team.
Saying Goodbye to the Seniors
On Jan. 29, sophomore Katie Wuertz freestyle strokes down the lane towards the finish. She is competing in the 400 freestyle relay at the FHSD Tri-Meet vs Howell and Howell North.
Pushing for a Personal Record
Senior Nate Rush prepares to dribble the ball around his Howell defender.
Vikings Sail by Spartans
On Feb. 5, Mrs. Emily Harris reviews a students mastery check with them. She then explains to them about the questions that they missed and why.
Learning Through Statistics
Moore can always be seen answering students questions and walking around to check for progress or queries. Always alert and ready to help.
A Fresh Face in Chemistry
Kelley stands next to the projector explaining what they will have to draw during round one.
A Map through Urbanization
More in Girls Basketball
Junior Riley Henderson prepares to shoot the ball. Henderson was completing a free throw as the other team had committed a foul.
A Lofty Lead
Riley henderson guards the ball from opposing team.
Dribbling To Success
Sophomore Sam Taylor dribbles the basketball past an opponent to attempt to make a pass to a teammate. This was the girls first game against North Point on Friday, Dec 1.
Wishes to Swishes
As her defender jumps to block the ball, junior Addie Henderson attempts a 3 point shot.
Hooping in Loops
Audrey Blaine blocks her opponent from the ball, searching for a teammate to pass to.
The Final Close Call
Sophomore Addie Henderson makes a free throw shot.
A Nail-Biting Bout
More in Showcase
Social studies teacher Mrs. Jane Kelley smiling at the camera. Shes wearing a shirt with rectangular designs as she talks in the podcast about fashion.
A Fashionable Entrance
A person surrounded by negative words that people with different body types will hear throughout their lives. When one comments on anothers body, its deeply damaging to their psyche, which can cause many averse effects to them.
Everybody, Nobody
The Sensations dance team gets the crowd hype for a football game. The Sensations performed alongside the cheerleaders at many of FHCs football games this past fall.
Sensations' Success
Foul or Fair?
Foul or Fair?
Illustrated by Birdie Brereton
Temporary Affairs
A Colorful Personality; Gazing into the Soul
A Colorful Personality; Gazing into the Soul

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *