Taking Down the Knights

Gallery • 11 Photos Amelia Raziq Sophomore Samantha Painter sticks her arm out to guard the other team.

The girls JV basketball team took on the Francis Howell North Knights on Feb. 2 for their Gold Out game. Our girls came out on top with a few seconds left on the clock and were able to win 24-18. They fought until the very end it was a very close game. Sophomore Sam Painter tells us about the adversity they faced this game.

“I feel like in the first quarter we started to get down on ourselves but, I think after that and after talking and building each other up during the rest of the game we started to work together. We knew we had it in ourselves to beat them,” Painter said

The girls next game will be at home on Feb. 14 against Fort Zumwalt West.