Creative Spaces Make Creative Minds

Meghan Baumann, Staff Photographer
February 15, 2024
Sophomore Mily Moreno-Garcia paints a project in printmaking. She uses colored paints to complete her project.

Many students are involved in art classes throughout Francis Howell Central. From Digital Art to Ceramics, students are active in many arts. Mrs. Michelle McCune teaches three classes: Digital Art, Printmaking, and AP Art History. Even in her small Printmaking classes, she finds ways to communicate and listen to her students’ ideas. 

Mily Moreno-Garcia states her favorite part of printmaking is “screen printing. [McCune] lets us draw or find the picture to do our own design and the process of it is really cool.” She likes that it’s “at [her] own pace and can do her own things.”

With the many varieties of options available, students are sure to find something they like within any art class.
